AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Akron Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Noah Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

The three victims were transported to various hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say there’s still an active scene.

No information regarding a suspect has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.