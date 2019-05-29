School closings

NWS confirms 8 tornadoes touched down in Ohio Monday night

The National Weather Service is continuing its survey of damage from Monday night, early Tuesday morning storms.

They’ve confirmed 8 tornadoes touched down.

  • EF3 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood
  • EF3 across Beavercreek Township
  • EF2 in NE Montgomery County south of Vandalia
  • EF0 in Miami/Montgomey Counties near Phillipsburg
  • EF0 southeast of Circleville OH (Pickaway County)
  • EF1 south of Tarlton OH (Pickaway County)
  • EF2 near Laurelville OH (Hocking County)
  • EF3 in Celina, OH (Mercer County)

NWS released a map of areas where they confirmed storms were circulating that potentially could have produced tornadoes. This is where NWS teams will continue to investigate.

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

NWS teams will continue to survey the damage Wednesday.

