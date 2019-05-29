NWS confirms 8 tornadoes touched down in Ohio Monday night



The National Weather Service is continuing its survey of damage from Monday night, early Tuesday morning storms.

They’ve confirmed 8 tornadoes touched down.

EF3 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood

EF3 across Beavercreek Township

EF2 in NE Montgomery County south of Vandalia

EF0 in Miami/Montgomey Counties near Phillipsburg

EF0 southeast of Circleville OH (Pickaway County)

EF1 south of Tarlton OH (Pickaway County)

EF2 near Laurelville OH (Hocking County)

EF3 in Celina, OH (Mercer County)

NWS released a map of areas where they confirmed storms were circulating that potentially could have produced tornadoes. This is where NWS teams will continue to investigate.

NWS teams will continue to survey the damage Wednesday.

