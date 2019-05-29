Motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A man who was seriously injured by a hit-and run-driver has a question for the person who plowed into his motorcycle.

“I want to ask him why he left me there that’s really it,” said Will Tripp.

The husband and father of two little girls suffered seven broken bones, a severely dislocated shoulder and partially amputated finger.

He’s already undergone two surgeries at University Hospitals and is facing a third on Thursday, but wanted to speak with FOX 8 in an effort to locate the driver who struck him and took off.

Tripp was riding his motorcycle on E. 185th Street, approaching Neff Road last Friday morning, and looking forward to Memorial Day weekend, when he saw the vehicle and knew the man wasn’t going to stop.

“I was able to actually make eye contact with him,” said Tripp, “I know... I know there was an active decision on his part to not stop.”

Tripp tried to slow down and avoid the vehicle, but was hit and catapulted into the windshield and then a telephone pole.

The driver pulled over briefly across the street to check his windshield then sped away.

Cleveland police have been looking for the driver ever since and are now asking for the public's help said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, “Anybody who may have seen that or somebody in they area who has video or other knowledge if they would give our investigators a call.”

The vehicle is described as a smaller, older basic SUV that’s white or light silver or gray in color with considerable windshield damage. Police also say the vehicle might be a Ford or Mercury. Tripp said, to him, it looked like something similar to a small early 2000s Suzuki.

Tripp said, he knows he’s blessed to be alive and should eventually recover after the surgeries and rehabilitation, but he says he’ll never understand why the driver just took off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Hit Skip Unit at (216) 623-5194.

41.582307 -81.549841