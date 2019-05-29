Man wanted after randomly attacking 88-year-old woman in Maple Heights, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are searching for a man accused of randomly attacking an 88-year-old woman.

According to a Facebook post by Bedford police, who is helping the neighboring department by sharing surveillance photos of the suspect, the incident happened earlier this month at a bus stop near Turney Road and Dunham Road.

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures, broken teeth and hearing loss.

Police say she was hospitalized for about a week and still has a long road to recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234.

