Lil Nas X surprises local elementary school students with performance after students rock out to hit song in viral video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The biggest song in the country right now is “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and a local school got a huge treat — a surprise performance by one of the artists behind the hit!
Last week, students at Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights recorded a video singing along to “Old Town Road.”
Lil Nas X saw the video and responded on Twitter, asking when the students wanted a free show.
The artist visited the school Wednesday and performed the hit live for some very excited kids.
School administrators thanked Lil Nas X on Twitter for the unforgettable show and for “[making] a great memory for the kids!”
41.513831 -81.464625