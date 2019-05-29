Lil Nas X surprises local elementary school students with performance after students rock out to hit song in viral video

Posted 10:48 pm, May 29, 2019, by

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The biggest song in the country right now is “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and a local school got a huge treat — a surprise performance by one of the artists behind the hit!

Last week, students at Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights recorded a video singing along to “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X saw the video and responded on Twitter, asking when the students wanted a free show.

The artist visited the school Wednesday and performed the hit live for some very excited kids.

School administrators thanked Lil Nas X on Twitter for the unforgettable show and for “[making] a great memory for the kids!”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.