Lil Nas X surprises local elementary school students with performance after students rock out to hit song in viral video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The biggest song in the country right now is “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and a local school got a huge treat — a surprise performance by one of the artists behind the hit!

Last week, students at Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights recorded a video singing along to “Old Town Road.”

when they want a free show https://t.co/a0rYdfZZAK — nope (@LilNasX) May 23, 2019

Lil Nas X saw the video and responded on Twitter, asking when the students wanted a free show.

The artist visited the school Wednesday and performed the hit live for some very excited kids.

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

School administrators thanked Lil Nas X on Twitter for the unforgettable show and for “[making] a great memory for the kids!”

Lil Nas X makes a surprise visit to Lander! The kids loved it. Thank you to Lil Nas X for taking the time out of his busy schedule to make a great memory for the kids! pic.twitter.com/00cqARrTck — Keith Kelly (@suptmayfield) May 29, 2019