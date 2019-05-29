I-490 closes Wednesday night, set to reopen in May 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – At 7 p.m. Wednesday, I-490 will close between East 55th Street and I-77.

It is scheduled to reopen in May 2021.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, this will allow crews to work on the third section of the Opportunity Corridor Project.

The goal is to connect I-77 and I-490 to the University Circle neighborhood.

HOW TO GET AROUND

Traffic will be detoured via Woodland or Carnegie avenues to access East 55th Street.

I-77 northbound/I-490 eastbound detour to East 55th Street northbound:

Exit at East 22nd Street/East 14th Street

Keep left onto East 14th Street

Keep right onto East 18th Street

Turn right on Carnegie Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 northbound/I-490 eastbound detour to East 55th Street southbound:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street

Keep right onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 southbound detour to East 55th Street:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street

Keep left onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street

East 55th Street detour to I-490 westbound:

West on Woodland Ave to East 30th Street

Keep left and merge onto Orange Avenue

Keep right, merge onto I-77 southbound