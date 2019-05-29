I-490 closes Wednesday night, set to reopen in May 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – At 7 p.m. Wednesday, I-490 will close between East 55th Street and I-77.
It is scheduled to reopen in May 2021.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, this will allow crews to work on the third section of the Opportunity Corridor Project.
The goal is to connect I-77 and I-490 to the University Circle neighborhood.
HOW TO GET AROUND
Traffic will be detoured via Woodland or Carnegie avenues to access East 55th Street.
I-77 northbound/I-490 eastbound detour to East 55th Street northbound:
I-77 northbound/I-490 eastbound detour to East 55th Street southbound:
I-77 southbound detour to East 55th Street:
East 55th Street detour to I-490 westbound:
