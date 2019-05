Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - At least one person was killed in a crash on Detroit Avenue and W. 49th Street Wednesday morning around 3 a.m.

It appears the two vehicles hit head-on.

One driver was extricated by the Cleveland Fire Department, according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The accident investigation unit is on the scene.

There are some road closures in the area while they investigate.