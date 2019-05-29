Happiness expert says unmarried, childless women are the happiest people in the world

Unmarried and childless women are the healthiest and the happiest.

That’s according to a behavioral science professor at the London School of Economics.

Paul Dolan is a happiness expert.

He analyzed data from the American Time Use Survey and found that married people said they were happier overall, but only when their partner was within earshot.

Dolan said when the spouse is not present, their counterparts admit they’re miserable.

“If you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother,” Dolan said, according to the Guardian.

Married men take fewer risks and “calm down” once married and are therefore healthier than their single counterparts, whereas women did not see the same benefits.

“You take less risks, you earn more money at work, and you live a little longer. She, on the other hand, has to put up with that, and she dies sooner than if she never married,” Dolan said.

Women’s health was mainly unaffected by marriage, but middle-aged married women reported more mental and physical problems than single women of the same age.

“The healthiest and happiest population subgroup are women who never married or had children,” Dolan said.

Dolan’s study is outlined in his latest book, “Happy Ever After.”