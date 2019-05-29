Grab your umbrella! Showers, thunderstorms expected Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We have drier days coming! But in the shorter term, we are not done seeing the rain just yet. A quieter night Wednesday, but showers and thunderstorms are likely for Thursday, especially during the midday period. Friday will be cooler and partly cloudy, all together a great day to enjoy the outdoors.

Just one more smaller kink on Saturday night and/or early Sunday with scattered showers along a cool front that will give Ohio a more lasting clean sweep. By the work week, expect an extended period of rain-free air albeit accompanied by a couple of cool days to start.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: