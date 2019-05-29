Flooding cleanup: Water creates mess for businesses, homeowners in Mahoning County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOARDMAN, Ohio -- Cleanup continues on Wednesday as a large area of Mahoning County from Boardman to Canfield dries up from flooding after severe storms on Tuesday.

Downpours overwhelmed storm sewers and sent creeks over their banks.

The floodwater washed into the parking lots of the Boardman Plaza and other shopping centers along Route 224.

Low-lying neighborhoods including Huntington Woods off of Tippecanoe Road quickly flooded, the water rising several feet into some homes and garages.

"It looked like the little stream became a mighty river," said Tom Hertzel, who lives in the neighborhood.

Water that was described as thigh deep stranded several cars in the road.

Some of the floodwater had not yet receded as of Wednesday.

"We are so far from the stream; it's just a quarter block down and you can still see how much water came so far, a couple of cars stalled in the water," he added.

Restoration crews from Servpro were working around the clock to try and keep businesses open.

Employees were helping empty a Save-a-Lot grocery store in the Boardman Plaza after about four inches of water flooded the store late Tuesday.

Henry Nemenz, who owns the store, said he could not even get to it on Tuesday because of the flooding.

"We have to remove everything. We will be closed for three to seven days so all the product has to be emptied and relocated, luckily, to a couple of our other locations where we can try to sell through it and once all the platforms and shelving is picked up everything underneath has to be cleaned and sanitized," said Nemenz.

An armed forces career center in the same section of the shopping center was also evacuating as restoration crews worked to pump water out of their offices.

Property management was working to try and relocate them to a different space in the same shopping center.

"Our day has been basically just trying to assess what the damages are to our tenants and put together a plan to clean up or relocate tenants within the shopping center but ultimately to take care of our tenants and our property," said property manager Flora Wills.

Many of those affected by the flooding believe inadequate storm drainage in the area was at least partially to blame for the flooding.

They planned to address their concerns with Boardman Township trustees, fearing that if it isn't addressed the same areas would flood again.

"The water got so high here and that's why we have to remove everything, our sewer lines, our drain lines started backing up and it's extremely frustrating," said Nemenz.