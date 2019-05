Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for Jefferson, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Columbiana counties through Wednesday evening.

Rain today will be falling on already saturated ground. A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

There will be more showers and thunderstorms today. We'll get it in two waves.

The temperature will also hover around 80 degrees and keep things very humid.

