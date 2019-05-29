Isolated storms to the south

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flash flood watch in effect until 6 p.m. for Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties.

Rapidly developing thunderstorms will drop locally heavy rainfall. That rainfall with the saturated ground will increase the threat for flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

With the same front drifting around the Ohio Valley, we’ll need to watch for more intervals of showers and storms until the front can finally clear Ohio at the end of the week.