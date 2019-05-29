Dig This: AJ Petitti demonstrates the best way to spread mulch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- There's some important things you need to remember when spreading mulch in flower beds or around a tree. Fox 8's Scott Sabol was taught the right way by AJ Petitti from Petitti Garden Centers. AJ also talked about watering your garden and what you do if 'fungus' becomes a problem in your yard. The Petitti team summarized all the important tips AJ shared in this segment:

Mulching–

When done planting, finish your beds by spreading hardwood or otherwise natural mulch (avoid unnatural materials). Be sure to only lightly feather the mulch at the base of plants – caking up thick layers at around the stem of any plant will effectively suffocate it.

Preventing Weeds –

Apply Preen over top of the mulch, which works as chemical barrier when undisturbed and prevents new weed seeds from germinating (does not solve for weeds that are actively growing).

Watering –

On days when it’s not raining, be sure to gently, thoroughly shower your containers and hanging baskets with a watering wand, soaker hose, or watering system like Scotts Gro™ Precision for garden and raised beds. Avoid shooting sharp streams of water at your plants. Adding Hydretain granules can also reduce your time spent watering and water usage by managing soil moisture.

Persistent Rain & Humidity –

If recent weather patterns continue, humidity will be the bigger issue as it will causes fungus to develop. In the garden, start applying Copper Fungicide now to plants like zucchini, cucumber, phlox, and anything prone to fungus. It works brilliantly as a preventative, not a curative, so it’s important to start now. In the lawn, same story, prevent issues by using lawn fungicide like Scotts DiseaseEx now.