Dawg Pound Orange! OBJ orders custom Browns-themed Rolls Royce

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It appears the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham is demonstrating a whole new level of dedication to his team.
The star receiver ordered a custom Browns-themed Rolls Royce from Dreamworks Motor Sports. Dreamworks posted photos of the vehicle Tuesday.
And that’s not all. Beckham posted his own video. It shows Beckham himself emerging from the car’s hood. Check it out below:
