Dawg Pound Orange! OBJ orders custom Browns-themed Rolls Royce

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It appears the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham is demonstrating a whole new level of dedication to his team.

The star receiver ordered a custom Browns-themed Rolls Royce from Dreamworks Motor Sports. Dreamworks posted photos  of the vehicle Tuesday.

Here we come, Cleveland 🔥🔥 @OBJ @RollsRoyceCars Cullinan we customized for Odell Beckham Jr of the @clevelandbrowns, sitting on custom painted 26” @forgiato wheels with floating Rolls Royce center caps, custom Dawg Pound Orange wrap made, custom one off starlight headliner, all accents painted gloss black, custom emblem of obj catch emblem, custom @JLaudioinc system in shape of Rolls Royce grill, and @Suntekfilms window tint 🔥🔥 #rollsroyce #cullinan #rollsroycecullinan #rolls #rollsroycecars #rollsroyceworld #rollsroycewraith #rollsroycephantom #rollsroyceghost #luxury #jlaudio #carsofinstagram #carporn #billionaireboysclub #obj #odellbeckhamjr #cleveland #browns #nfl #clevelandbrowns #dawgpound #obj13 #lsu #lsutigers #jarvislandry #wshh #worldstar #roxboro #howeplay #beverlyhills

And that’s not all. Beckham posted his own video. It shows Beckham himself emerging from the car’s hood. Check it out below:

