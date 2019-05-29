× David’s Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

1/3 bunch cilantro – leaves only

3 garlic clove chopped

1/2 small onion chopped

1 small can green chiles chopped

*1 can tomatoes chopped (14.5 oz)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cumin

a pinch of dried oregano

6 cups chicken stock

2 cups roasted chicken chopped into small cube like pieces

Toppings:

Corn tortillas cut into thin strips (small package, 10 or 12 count)

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Monterey jack cheese shredded

Avocado cut into small cubes

A couple limes (squeeze a little juice into each bowl as the soup is served)

Sour cream for garnish

Warm chicken stock with cumin, oregano and salt in a soup pot.

In a blender or food processor, combine cilantro, garlic, onion, chiles and tomatoes. Blend until smooth. Add to soup pot.

Simmer for one hour.

Add chicken during last 15 minutes of simmering.

Toppings:

While soup is simmering, fry tortilla strips in vegetable oil until golden and crispy. Drain well and set aside.

Don’t cut up avocado until just before you serve the soup or it will discolor.

Place tortilla strips, avocado, cheese, sour cream, limes for squeezing or whatever other toppings you might like in little serving bowls to pass around the table with the soup.

Enjoy!

* Some chopped tomatoes come with hot green chiles included. These chiles can be spicier than the ones that come separate in the small can. If you like hot, use tomatoes with chiles and the small can of chopped mild green chiles.