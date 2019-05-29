× Crews remove train cars, service to resume after derailment in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Ohio– Service is expected to resume on Wednesday after a train derailment in Wellington.

More than a dozen cars went off the tracks Tuesday morning in the area of Magyar and Wheeling streets.

CSX said crews worked through the night to remove the cars from the tracks to a nearby staging area in order to make repairs. According to CSX, the company is also working with the Ohio EPA and Wellington Public Works to handle the spilled diesel fuel.

“While there is no timeline for the completion of the clean-up work, CSX and its contractors will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the restoration efforts,” a CSX spokeswoman said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Continuing coverage of this story here