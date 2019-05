Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting the West Tech Warriorette Alumni as one of Cleve'and's Own.

The drill team marched with the band and performed at basketball games.

A few years ago, the Alumni decided to get together again.

You can now see them at events like local car shows and the Kamm's Corner Fourth of July parade.

To nominate a person, organization or place as one of Cleveland's Own, click here.