Cleveland police searching for driver that struck, severely injured motorcyclist

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Last Friday around 9:50 a.m. a person driving a car struck a motorcyclist at E. 185th Street and Neff Road, according to Cleveland police.

The motorcyclist was severely injured. That individual’s condition is currently unknown.

Police believe the suspect was driving a silver or light grey colored car, possibly a Ford/Mercury. The vehicle is likely to have front end and considerable windshield damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers or the Cleveland Division of Police Hit Skip Unit at (216) 623-5194.