Cleveland police search for man accused of stabbing coworker

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify and arrest a man suspected of stabbing a coworker.

Two males got into an argument while working at The Car Wash, located on East 131th Street in Cleveland, on April 9. Police said it turned physical and the suspect pulled out a knife.

Witnesses tried to stop him, but he stabbed the 15-year-old in the chest and arm, according to the police report. The suspect, though disoriented, fled from the scene.

Cleveland police said the suspect is a male in his early 50s who goes by the name “Ron” or “Ron-Ron.” He is 5 foot 7, 170 pounds and speaks with a Jamaican accent.

He may have sought medical attention for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Toler at the Fourth District at 216-623-3137 or ttoler@city.cleveland.oh.us