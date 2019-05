Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the new sloth bear cub will be named Shala.

The cub was the first sloth bear born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 30 years.

Shala is a combination of mom and dad's name, Shiva and Balawat.

The little girl was born in January.

People were able to vote on the baby's name by making a donation.

The zoo reports it raised $2400 to support work fighting illegal wildlife trafficking.