× Advisory issued at Edgewater Beach after raw sewage discharged into Lake Erie during storms

CLEVELAND–An advisory has been issued at Edgewater Beach following Tuesday night’s storms.

According to a press release, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted the advisory as a result of sewer overflow at the beach Tuesday night.

The overflow discharged a combination of raw sewage and storm water into Lake Erie during the heavy rain.

Visitors — especially children, the elderly and those who are sick — are advised to avoid contact with the water and debris.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District says 142,600 gallons was discharged into the environment.

“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland. “CSOs, along with flooding and streambank erosion, all impact water quality throughout our region. Fortunately, the Sewer District is developing a regional solution to manage these sizeable issues and protect our region’s greatest natural resource: Lake Erie.”

Signs have been posted at Edgewater Beach, letting everyone know of the advisory.