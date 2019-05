× Akron police search for man accused of stealing ashes

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery.

According to police, Jermaine Bais assaulted his former sister-in-law, then took two urns.

The urns contained the ashes of her late husband and her mother-in-law.

Police say another man with Bais held the woman and her son at gunpoint.

Bais and two men ran from the scene.

If you have any information, call Akron police at (330)375-2552.