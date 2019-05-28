Watch what happens after 8th grader challenges LeBron James to a 3-point shootout

A 14-year-old teammate of LeBron James’ son challenged The King to a three-point shootout over the weekend.

USA Today reports that LeBron James Jr. was in the middle of an LA Classic Tournament game at the time. Gabe Cupps plays with “Bronny” on the North Coast Blue Chips team.

In an Instagram post, James said:

“I got called out by my guy and in my opinion the best shooters(he can do more too) for the Class of 2023 @gcupps23 today. Told him about a certain switch I can hit when needed and he didn’t believe me. Well he found out the hard way! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Still my guy Cupps nevertheless 😁. #repost @ballislife”