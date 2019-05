WELLINGTON, Ohio – There is a train derailment in the village of Wellington at Magyar and Wheeling street.

This is just a few blocks off of main street.

The first reports of the derailment came in around 6 a.m.

A spokesperson from the village says they’re blocking all entrances to the village as a precaution.

There are no evacuations at this time.

State Route 18 and 58 are closed.

