Teens caught on video vandalizing Mentor day care

MENTOR, Ohio--Surveillance cameras were rolling early outside My Kids Childcare in Mentor early Monday morning.

A trio of teenage vandals caused significant damage to the outdoor playground, according to the program director Anita Dokollari

The video shows the three jump the fence before tearing the canopies from the ground, destroying toys and tearing playhouses apart.

“I could not believe that children that age were capable of that type of destruction, just the viciousness that went into tearing the tents down,” Dokollari said.

The day care called police because this is the second time they’ve been hit and they believe the same kids are responsible.

Dokollari said at this point, they do not want to press charges. They just want the vandals' parents to know their kids are out in the early morning being destructive.