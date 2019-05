Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are 51 reports of tornadoes around the nation Monday night into early Tuesday.

6 of those reports are in Ohio.

The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage in Dayton when the sun comes up.

We are expecting the possibility of more severe storms in Northeast Ohio this afternoon.

After 3 p.m., a line of strong storms will begin moving across the area.

The biggest threat is wind and hail.

