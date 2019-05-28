Storms cause flooding across Mahoning County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOARDMAN, Ohio-- Parts of Mahoning County were under water after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.

Boardman Plaza on US 224 was flooded, leaving several vehicles stuck in the water.

In nearby Canfield, drivers continued to drive through flooding on SR 11 at the US 224 bridge.

The Ohio Department of Transportation later closed US 224 just east of Lockwood Boulevard, and SR 165 between US 62 and SR 46.

The National Weather Service and other local authorities reminded residents to not drive through high water.