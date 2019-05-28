Several people injured after tornadoes ripped through Ohio tearing apart homes and damaging schools

DAYTON-The devastating severe weather that has barreled across much of the Plains and Midwest this week is still not over.

Two suspected tornadoes slammed the Dayton, Ohio, area Monday night, just 30 minutes apart, according to the National Weather Service. A third suspected tornado injured several people about 75 miles north of Dayton.

The first suspected tornado to hit Dayton crossed I-75 north of the city around 11:07 p.m. and prompted a “tornado emergency warning,” the highest the weather service issues. The second crossed the highway about three miles away. Three minor injuries were reported, Dayton fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said.

A couple counties to the northwest, a suspected tornado touched down in the city of Celina, injuring seven people, according to Mercer County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Robbins. Three of them were in serious, but not life-threatening condition. The other four people suffered minor injuries, Robbins said.

The City of Dayton has issued a boil advisory for all water customers in Dayton and Montgomery County. This will not impact jurisdictions with separate systems, such as Oakwood, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Englewood, Miamisburg, Union, and West Carrollton. — City of Dayton, Ohio (@cityofdayton) May 28, 2019

The areas that saw the most significant damage from the tornado were a neighborhood and an apartment complex in the northwest part of Celina, according to Robbins. The search and rescue mission continued early Tuesday.

More than 70,000 utility customers were without power in Ohio, the weather service in Wilmington, Ohio, said early Tuesday, citing data from the US Department of Energy.

The weather service will be conducting damage surveys for the next few days in the areas of Celina, New Madison, Laura, Dayton, and Laurelville.

More than 540,000 people were under a tornado watch in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

Trees shredded, homes destroyed, schools damaged

"It's bad," one business owner in Beavercreek, in Greene County, Ohio, told CNN affiliate WHIO.

Beavercreek City School District superintendent Paul Otten told the affiliate his neighborhood had "crazy damage."

"We have downed power lines, but the biggest thing we're seeing is that there are trees just gone," Otten told WHIO. "My neighbor across from me has four huge trees and they're just shredded. Some out of them are out of the ground and others just have no limbs left on them."

Beavercreek Schools are already closed for the year, he said, but if they weren't, "I'd probably be closing."

"There are wires down and trees laying across the road."

Brookville Schools superintendent Tim Hopkins said a part of one school's roof was blown off and the front doors had been blown in.

The complex was "just a mess," he told WHIO, adding school will be canceled Tuesday.

