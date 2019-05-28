Sandusky police: Suspect shot man in the face with pellet gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- A 28-year-old man now facing a felonious assault charge after he admitted to police he shot a person in the face with a pellet gun.

Charles Hartsell was arrested Sunday by Sandusky police.

The victim told police Hartsell approached him at a car wash on Venice Road and said he was tired of being ripped off. The suspect told police he felt the victim stole items from him.

A witness told police Hartsell pulled the pellet gun out of his pants, shouted, "Die, die, die!" and shot the victim in the face.

"I think I have a pellet lodged right above my eye," the victim can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He said he did not know Hartsell.

"This is serious. Pellet guns can do damage and this victim was hurt," said Lt. Scott Dahlgren, of the Sandusky Police Department. "The victim had to be treated and required stitches."

Hartsell is due back in court later this week.