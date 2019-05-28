Reports of tornado, storm damage in western Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio– Severe weather moved through parts of Ohio Monday night, bringing dangerous and damaging winds.

Thousands were left without power in Mercer, Miami and Montgomery County, according to DP&L.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said there were reports of a large tornado on the ground near Trotwood, which is just outside of Dayton in Montgomery County.

Here's a screengrab of the Dayton tornado from video that @YoJoshMartinez tweeted. pic.twitter.com/ig4GupEwPx — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) May 28, 2019

ODOT tweeted that people should avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. “Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit..”

Snowplows are reportedly being used to clear the debris.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/3RBBHarLzW — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 28, 2019

Snowplows are reportedly being used to clear debris off of Interstate 75 after a large and destructive tornado tore through Dayton, Ohio. (Image via Ohio Department of Transportation): https://t.co/CwW4RXysIL pic.twitter.com/vloNb53Zxf — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 28, 2019

Further north, downed trees and power lines were reported in parts of Mercer and Darke counties.

In Wapakoneta, several homes were damaged and high winds moved a barn, NWS reports said.