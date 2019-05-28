Plastic bag ban passes in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County council on Tuesday evening passed an ordinance banning one-time use of plastic bags in the county.

The legislation, introduced by council members Sunny Simon and Dale Miller, would stop stores from offering plastic bags to customers. Instead, retail establishments would have to provide either reusable or permitted paper bags.

Stores including Heinen’s and Dave’s are against it, saying they are concerned about how it will impact costs.

Multiple environmental groups were represented at Tuesday’s meeting.

It remains to be seen how it will be rolled out.

**Read more, here**

Ordinance banning one time use plastic bags in Cuyahoga County passes county council ⁦@fox8news⁩ pic.twitter.com/Wz3VWx8xx6 — SUZANNE STRATFORD (@SuzStratford) May 28, 2019