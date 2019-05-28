Severe thunderstorm watch for Northeast Ohio until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northeast Ohio until 8 p.m.

The following counties are affected:

ALLEN                ASHLAND             ASHTABULA
AUGLAIZE             CHAMPAIGN           CRAWFORD
CUYAHOGA             DARKE               DEFIANCE
DELAWARE             ERIE                GEAUGA
HANCOCK              HARDIN              HENRY
HOLMES               HURON               KNOX
LAKE                 LOGAN               LORAIN
LUCAS                MAHONING            MARION
MEDINA               MERCER              MIAMI
MORROW               OTTAWA              PAULDING
PORTAGE              PUTNAM              RICHLAND
SANDUSKY             SENECA              SHELBY
STARK                SUMMIT              TRUMBULL
UNION                VAN WERT            WAYNE
WOOD                 WYANDOT

Anticipate more rain and storms oriented from west to east after 3 p.m. today.

Current radar loop.

The National Weather Service confirms EF3 tornadoes touched down outside of Dayton in Trotwood, and also in Beavercreek in Greene County with winds up to 140 mph.

Today’s severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center:

According to Meteorologist Scott Sabol, there have been roughly 224 tornadoes in NE Ohio since 1950.

66% were EF0 and EF1
25% were EF2
5% were EF3

Only 7 tornadoes were classified as an EF4 and EF5 (2 in May 1985, 2 in April 1965, one in June 2010 and one in June 1953)

The thunderstorms are along a warm front that will bring sultry air back in to NE Ohio on Tuesday, lasting for 2-3 days before we start to dry out again.

