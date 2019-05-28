Severe thunderstorm watch for Northeast Ohio until 8 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northeast Ohio until 8 p.m.

The following counties are affected:

ALLEN ASHLAND ASHTABULA AUGLAIZE CHAMPAIGN CRAWFORD CUYAHOGA DARKE DEFIANCE DELAWARE ERIE GEAUGA HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HOLMES HURON KNOX LAKE LOGAN LORAIN LUCAS MAHONING MARION MEDINA MERCER MIAMI MORROW OTTAWA PAULDING PORTAGE PUTNAM RICHLAND SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL UNION VAN WERT WAYNE WOOD WYANDOT

Anticipate more rain and storms oriented from west to east after 3 p.m. today.

Current radar loop. CHECK OUT INTERACTIVE RADAR.

The National Weather Service confirms EF3 tornadoes touched down outside of Dayton in Trotwood, and also in Beavercreek in Greene County with winds up to 140 mph.

Today’s severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center:

According to Meteorologist Scott Sabol, there have been roughly 224 tornadoes in NE Ohio since 1950.

66% were EF0 and EF1

25% were EF2

5% were EF3

Only 7 tornadoes were classified as an EF4 and EF5 (2 in May 1985, 2 in April 1965, one in June 2010 and one in June 1953)

The thunderstorms are along a warm front that will bring sultry air back in to NE Ohio on Tuesday, lasting for 2-3 days before we start to dry out again.

