Mentor police searching for bank robbery suspect

MENTOR-Mentor police are searching for a man who robbed the Huntington Bank on Lakeshore Blvd Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Police say the man walked out with an undisclosed amount of money after demanding the cash. No weapon was seen.

He is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, clean shaven. He was last seen getting into a smaller SUV, silver or gray in color and heading north on Magnolia Drive.

Anyone with information please contact the Mentor Police Detective Bureau at (440) 974-5760.