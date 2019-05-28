× Mansfield police ask for help locating 13-year-old boy

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police on Tuesday asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy, who they described as a runaway.

According to a press release, King Lipscomb was last seen on May 9 in the Harker Street area of Mansfield.

However, police said he previously lived in Akron and may have traveled to that area as he still has friends in the Lakeshore Blvd part of the city.

King is 5’8” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His hair may be shaved on the sides and pulled into a bun. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, an orange polo shirt and red Reebok shoes.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, you’re asked to please call the Mansfield Division of Police Dispatch at (419) 522-1234 or Detective Rich Miller, Major Crimes Unit at (419) 755-9758.