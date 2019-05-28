LeBron James welcomes ‘heir to the throne’ to Instagram

LeBron James welcomed his eldest child to Instagram on Monday.

“Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG @real_bronny!” James wrote in a post welcoming his 14-year-old son, LeBron James, Jr.

“Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I’d let [you] him get one,” he wrote. “Damn time flies.”

He also warned fans to keep their “hating” comments off his son’s page.

LeBron’s son, who goes by “Bronny,” posted a picture of himself with the simple caption “Hey IG” and a waving hand emoji.

In just 10 hours, he had more than 750,000 followers.

Bronny’s dad announced last summer that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team failed to reach the playoffs this season.