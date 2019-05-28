Dash camera records man accused of stalking flee from Rocky River police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio-- Dashcam video was rolling as a Cleveland man, accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, ran from officers.

Rocky River police were called to a quiet neighborhood on Saturday night after a woman reported 37-year-old Jesse Benovic violated a protection order issued by a judge by showing up at her home.

Before police could talk to Benovic, he backed out of the driveway. When officers tried to box him in, he hit a cruiser and sped away, according to police. Police said Benovic got onto Interstate 90, where he accelerated to speeds approaching 110 mph.

But when he got off the highway at West Boulevard in Cleveland, he crashed into a pole. He bailed out of his SUV and made a run for it, but Rocky River police were right behind him.

Officers eventually found Benovic hiding in a wooded area and were forced to use a taser when he refused to comply with their commands. After Benovic was placed in the back of a cruiser, he told the arresting officer, "I'm sorry, it was nothing personal, sir."

"Nothing personal? You hit my car," the officer said.

“I'm sorry, sir. I didn't mean it, I apologize," Benovic said.

He is now facing criminal charges for violating the protection order and for attempting to use his SUV as a weapon against the police officers who were trying to protect her.