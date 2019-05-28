Cuyahoga County Jail inmate poses as medical worker in escape attempt

(Photo Credit: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a female inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail could face new charges after posing as a medical worker and wandering through the jail.

Investigators consider it an escape attempt.

It happened Monday, and the inmate is believed to have moved through the jail for well over an hour at least.

Officials say Sarah Kotecki had been in a holding cell in a medical unit, and a sliding door had been left unlocked.

Investigators believe the inmate then went to a medical office, grabbed a lab coat, an old ID, and a laptop.

Eventually, she went to an upper floor of the jail. There a corrections officer got suspicious and started asking questions.

Kotecki had been booked into the jail last week on a drug charge.

