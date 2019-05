Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Leola Wilson as one of Cleveland's Own.

Known as grandma to everyone she meets, Leola has spent more than half her life serving greater Cleveland through her work with the CYO and local sports.

She is also a familiar and friendly face to those at Saint Adalbert Catholic School and Parish.

To nominate a person, place or organization as of Cleveland's Own click here.