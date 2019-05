CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:35 p.m. on May 26 in the 7800 block of New York Street.

Emergency responders administered first aid and EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died.

He has not been identified.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened at a dice game at an abandoned house.

Police have not identified any suspects.