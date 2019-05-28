Cleanup to take several days after CSX freight train derails in Wellington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Ohio - Cleanup is expected to take several days after a CSX freight train derailed in Wellington around 6 a.m. Tuesday, sending between 15 and 20 cars off the tracks.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by FOX 8 News showed sparks coming from the engine as the train crossed Magyar Street near Wheeling Street before several cars flew off the tracks.

The Wellington Fire Department said no one was hurt and there was no ongoing public danger.

Assistant Wellington Fire Chief Bill Brown said two CSX crew members on board reported that the derailment occurred as they tried to slow the train while it approached the downtown area of the village.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the train company will investigate the cause of the crash.

Brown said most of the cars that derailed near the front of the train were refrigerated cars carrying produce, and several began to leak diesel fuel used to power generators in each car.

"Our biggest concern at the moment was diesel fuel spillage from the trains. We were able to contain those," Brown said. "CSX has crews on the scene right now. They're actually pumping diesel off of train cars because refrigerated cars require fuel to keep refrigerant going."

He said crews used sand to try to clean up the spillage, but some diesel fuel got into the sewer system and was being monitored by the village.

One car carrying onions caught on fire and remained burning for much of the day. Brown said the fire was difficult to reach because it was buried under produce and pallets.

He said several cars containing hazardous materials further back in the train were not affected by the derailment.

Dump trucks were used to removed the contents from affected train cars while semis lined up to take away the cars.