City of Green installs emergency NARCAN kits in hotels

GREEN, Ohio – Hotels in Green are being equipped with emergency NARCAN kits.

The kits are similar to AED or First Aid kits located in public places.

The kits will be installed behind the front desk for hotel staff to access in case of an opioid overdose on the property, according to a press release from the city.

The program is supported by the Green Drug Task Force and paid for by the Summit County Health Department, which also provides free NARCAN to individuals or family members of those most at risk.

“The City of Green has a much lower overdose rate than the county average, but we are not immune to the impacts of addiction, most notably in our I-77 transportation corridor,” said Mayor Gerard Neugebauer. “Our Drug Task Force is dedicated to helping families through education and prevention and our Fire Division is helping through outreach programs such as our Quick Response Team and building this Community of First Responders. It’s making a difference.”

“Most of our local hotels have embraced the addition of this life-saving kit,” said Jeremy Chambers, fire medic and member of the Green Outreach Team.

The Green Outreach team visits victims of overdose or drug abuse within a week after an emergency to offer assistance and recover help.

“Unfortunately, our hotels and public places along the I-77 corridor are areas that we have a higher rate of drug activity and overdoses. Giving hotel staff NARCAN kits can help save a life, just like AEDS help heart attack victims, prior to EMS arriving.”

The idea to install emergency NARCAN kits in hotels in the City of Green started with Greg McNeil, founder of Cover2, a not-for-profit serving the greater Cleveland/Akron area that was created following the loss of son, Sam, to a heroin overdose in October 2015.