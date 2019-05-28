‘Big Bang Theory’ star, girlfriend announce baby’s gender at epic reveal party

“Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, had a messy gender reveal over the weekend.

They held a paint party, where everyone painted each other blue.

Galecki posted a photo of the party, with the caption: “A day I’ll never forget.”

The couple earlier this month announced their baby news on Instagram.

They said:

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” Galecki wrote. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all.

“We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”