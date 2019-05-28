× Bedford Heights police search for ‘armed and dangerous suspect’ accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Bedford Heights police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

According to a press release from the Bedford Heights Police Department, officers received a call about a shooting at 7 a.m. in the 22000 block of Marberry Commons Sunday.

Police say officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the living room floor.

The victim, identified as Carlos Mitchell, 33, died at the hospital.

There were several witnesses to the shooting.

Police developed Phillip Michael Scott as a suspect.

A witness told police Scott was her ex-boyfriend and that he shot her new boyfriend.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he has a lengthy criminal history.

If you can help, call Bedford Heighs Police at (440)439-1234.