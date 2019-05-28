Beautiful: Bald eagles return to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Posted 2:46 pm, May 28, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CUYAHOGA VALLEY- For the second year in a row, bald eagles have once again returned to nest in the Industrial Cuyahoga Valley at Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation.

The eagles raised 2 young in 2018 and the Cleveland Metroparks wildlife officials believe they have young again this year, but those babies have not been seen.

The nest is located along the Ohio and Erie Canal towpath but is hidden behind the foliage.  Prior to the pair setting up their nest last year, there are no prior records of nests in Cuyahoga Valley since the 1800s.

 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.433614 by -81.658876.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.