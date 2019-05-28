Beautiful: Bald eagles return to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

CUYAHOGA VALLEY- For the second year in a row, bald eagles have once again returned to nest in the Industrial Cuyahoga Valley at Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation.

The eagles raised 2 young in 2018 and the Cleveland Metroparks wildlife officials believe they have young again this year, but those babies have not been seen.

The nest is located along the Ohio and Erie Canal towpath but is hidden behind the foliage. Prior to the pair setting up their nest last year, there are no prior records of nests in Cuyahoga Valley since the 1800s.

41.433614 -81.658876