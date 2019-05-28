51 tornado reports nationwide, 6 in Ohio; search and rescue underway in Dayton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio - Of the 51 tornado reports nationwide, 6 were reported in Ohio late Monday into early Tuesday.

The City of Dayton reports first responders are performing search and rescue operations.

Due to the widespread power outages we are asking all Dayton and Montgomery County Customers to conserve water. We have lost power to both water plants and pump stations. First Responders are performing search and rescue operations and debris clearing. #daytontornado — City of Dayton, Ohio (@cityofdayton) May 28, 2019

There is no power for 64,000 customers of Dayton Power and Light, affecting over 5 million people

#TornadoUpdate 2AM: Currently 64,000 customers w/o power. DP&L is working w/ 1st responders to prioritize safety. We're in for a multi-day restoration effort. Custs w/o power should make arrangements to enable emergency backup plans. Get regular updates at https://t.co/GmzA51YG4g pic.twitter.com/9PXa4aKce1 — Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) May 28, 2019

WOW! Look at how dark it is this morning! All you can see is cars movning. 60K without power in the Miami Valley. https://t.co/uzrVmwmQ2F pic.twitter.com/NinvyYNEx9 — Kirstie Zontini (@KZontiniWHIO) May 28, 2019

That's caused problems for water and pump stations.

The City of Dayton is asking people to conserve water as well. Some gas service has also been shut off, due to possible leaks.

The Red Cross has opened multiple emergency shelters for people who have lost their homes.

Red Cross Shelters currently open, offering water, food overnight:

* Trotwood High School, 4440 N. Union RoadMorton Middle School

* 8555 Peters Pike, VandaliaThe Ridge Church

* 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Road

* Hoffman Methodist Church (Miami County), 2010 S. Main St. — Montgomery County (@MCOhio) May 28, 2019

Just how bad the damage is, is still unclear, as the storms hit overnight and crews began cleaning debris in the dark.

It is suspected that two tornadoes hit the area back-to-back. FOX 8's Scott Sabol reports one has already been confirmed.

According to CNN, the first suspected tornado that hit Monday night crossed I-75 north of Dayton around 11:07 p.m. and carried a "tornado emergency warning," the highest the weather service gives.

The second crossed the highway about three miles away.

There haven't been any damage, injury or fatality reports yet.

This is near the Brookville High School. @whiotv pic.twitter.com/Z10Nbh9X1o — Kayla Courvell (@KCourvellWHIO) May 28, 2019

The National Weather Service will begin surveying the damage today, but say the surveys could take several days.

We will be conducting damage surveys for the next few days. Survey teams and additional personnel have been requested. Please be patient as we collect information on these storms - we will release information as it is collected. Thank you for your support. https://t.co/3YwkmUXSkU — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

An emergency declaration has been declared in Beavercreek, just to the southeast of Dayton.

They're also conducting search and rescue.

