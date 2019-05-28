51 tornado reports nationwide, 6 in Ohio; search and rescue underway in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio - Of the 51 tornado reports nationwide, 6 were reported in Ohio late Monday into early Tuesday.
The City of Dayton reports first responders are performing search and rescue operations.
There is no power for 64,000 customers of Dayton Power and Light, affecting over 5 million people
That's caused problems for water and pump stations.
The City of Dayton is asking people to conserve water as well. Some gas service has also been shut off, due to possible leaks.
The Red Cross has opened multiple emergency shelters for people who have lost their homes.
Just how bad the damage is, is still unclear, as the storms hit overnight and crews began cleaning debris in the dark.
It is suspected that two tornadoes hit the area back-to-back. FOX 8's Scott Sabol reports one has already been confirmed.
According to CNN, the first suspected tornado that hit Monday night crossed I-75 north of Dayton around 11:07 p.m. and carried a "tornado emergency warning," the highest the weather service gives.
The second crossed the highway about three miles away.
There haven't been any damage, injury or fatality reports yet.
The National Weather Service will begin surveying the damage today, but say the surveys could take several days.
An emergency declaration has been declared in Beavercreek, just to the southeast of Dayton.
They're also conducting search and rescue.