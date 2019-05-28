2 severe tornado touchdowns confirmed in Ohio

The National Weather Service says a tornado classified as an EF3 hit Trotwood just west of Dayton, with another touchdown just east of Dayton in Greene County. Forecaster Myron Padgett says it's possible the same tornado went back up and touched down a second time.

An EF3 is considered a strong tornado that does severe damage, rated on a scale of EF0 through EF5.

A slew of smaller tornadoes hit other areas in Ohio including two in Pickaway County, Several other areas damaged by major storms are being surveyed.

One person was killed and at least 60 people were injured by storms that swept through western Ohio.