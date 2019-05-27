WHO recognizes ‘burn-out’ as medical condition

GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Health Organization has for the first time recognized “burn-out” in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

ICD is often used as a benchmark for diagnosis.

The decision, reached during the World Health Assembly in Geneva, could help put to rest decades of debate among experts over how to define burnout, and whether it should be considered a medical condition, according to Inquirer.Net.

In the latest update of its catalogue of diseases and injuries around the world, WHO defines burn-out as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

It said the syndrome was characterized by three dimensions: “1) feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; 2) increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and 3) reduced professional efficacy.”