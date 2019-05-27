Two men sentenced for Cleveland drive-by shooting caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two men are going to prison for a drive-by shooting caught on camera that left citizens and police diving for cover. But, the story doesn’t end there.

Last year, Cleveland police body camera video captured the gunfire, terror and chaos.

Officers were investigating a drive-by shooting on Decker Avenue. Suddenly, a van drove past again with someone spraying bullets. That sent everyone scrambling for safety.

Judge Peter Corrigan convicted and sentenced two men in the crime. Leslie Robinson is going to prison for 15 years and Devaughn Taylor will serve 24 years. Both men already had records.

Robinson offered a watered-down apology.

“I do apologize for the actions I took even though I didn’t do certain things, but I do accept the part that I played in this," Robinson said.

The case took months to crack and the investigation isn’t over yet.

The break in the case came during a traffic stop after the drive-by. Investigators found a couple of shell casings in the van. Police later matched them to this shooting.

While two men are gong to prison for a very long time, investigators still have an arrest warrant out for a third suspect.

Back at the crime scene, somehow, kids, cops and grandparents walked away unhurt.

