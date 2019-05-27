String of car break-ins hits Painesville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio-- People who live in Heisley Park in Painesville are being extra careful after a recent string of car break-ins in the neighborhood.

“We noticed Sunday afternoon. It happened early Saturday morning, around 4 in the morning,” said Kevin Kleps, who lives on Thornwood Lane.

Kleps went into his car and noticed his change was missing.

“I checked the back seat and saw my daughter’s softball bag was gone, her entire bag got wiped out,” Kleps said.

Neighbor’s security cameras captured the suspect walk up and down the street, going in and out of cars.

The footage shows the same guy later walk down the street holding the bag.

“A lot of the stuff was personalized and meant something to her. She plays for a travel team so there was about $500 to $600 worth of stuff in there,” Kleps said.

According to Kleps, Painesville police are investigating several other car break-ins in the area.

“This is a great neighborhood, we feel safe here, we have great neighbors, but you feel violated. That’s the part that stinks about it. It’s not major stuff, but it’s still annoying,” Kleps said.