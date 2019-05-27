Periods of showers and thunder through the morning

While Memorial Day was beautiful for outdoor activities, the next few days won’t be nearly as nice. Strong thunderstorms have fired up along the warm front that will usher in the humid air on Tuesday. The strongest severe thunderstorms will likely slide just to our southwest, but may affect a few of our own backyards here in NEOhio.

Weather alerts here

The rain for the next few days will let up by Friday, with sunshine become a more prominent element in the days that follow. The rainfall probabilities will be less of a factor once we get to Friday.

Here is our 8-day forecast: